Danny Jordaan, SAFA, April 2024.
Clifton Mabasa

Safa and PSL contemplating to implement VAR in 2024/25 MTN8 final - Report

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCSevilla vs Orlando PiratesClub FriendliesSevilla

The South African football governing body's president Danny Jordaan has hinted that VAR might be used in next season's MTN8 final. 

  • VAR could be used in the MTN8 final
  • Safa president Jordaan confirmed the plans
  • Motsepe Foundation set to intervene
