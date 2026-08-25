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The New Saints v Sabah: UEFA Champions League 2026/27 First Qualifying Round Second LegGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Sabah FK, history and profile of the young Azerbaijani club, who have qualified for the Champions League league phase for the first time

Sabah FK
Sabah FK vs Hapoel Beer Sheva
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Champions League Qualification

For the first time ever after beating Be'er Sheva 5-2

Azerbaijan’s Sabah FK Baku beat Israel’s Be’er Sheva 5-2 after extra time in the second leg of the Champions League play-offs and, after losing the first leg 2-1, qualify for the league phase of Europe’s premier club competition. Sabah usually play at the Bank Respublika Arena in Masazır, a small stadium with a capacity of 13,000, but today’s match took place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku in front of 30,000 spectators.


Be’er Sheva start well and go ahead after ten minutes through Zlatanovic, but Nwachukwu levels it at the end of the first half. Mizrahi restores the visitors’ lead in the 61st minute, then the home side hit back again in the 74th through Rakhmonaliyev. Then came the blow for the visitors: with time up, Mutallimov scored the goal that put his side ahead and sent the two teams into extra time. Be’er Sheva collapsed there and the Azerbaijanis made them pay through Mbina and Mickels to seal a 5-2 win.

  • Sabah FK: the club profile

    Founded in 2017 in Baku, Sabah have grown into one of the rising forces in Azerbaijani football. After their rapid climb from the second division to the Premyer Liqası, the club started to establish themselves at the top level, going on to win their first national title in the 2025-26 season and two consecutive Azerbaijan Cups.


    Recent years proved the turning point, as Sabah managed to stop Qarabağ's dominance and establish themselves in both the league and the cup. That success confirmed the club's growth and also put them in the international spotlight.


    Already armed with experience in UEFA competitions after two Conference League campaigns, the Baku club took another step forward on what will go down as a historic date, 25 August 2026, when Sabah wrote the most important chapter in their young history: after overcoming The New Saints, KuPS and Aarhus in the preliminary rounds and Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the play-off, they reached the Champions League league phase for the first time.


    For a club founded just nine years ago, it is an extraordinary rise and they are now ready to step onto the most prestigious stage in European football for the first time.


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