SA government official demands sackings at SAFA after 'embarrassing' Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup visa blunder - 'If it means heads must roll, let it be'

Peace Mabe has made it clear that patience has run out with the top brass at SAFA.

The latest blunder, which saw Bafana Bafana stranded instead of flying out to North America, has been described as a national embarrassment that undermines the team's achievements on the pitch.

“It is shocking and embarrassing,” Mabe told eNCA.

“It shows the centre is not holding at SAFA. If you are tasked with a responsibility of this magnitude, you need to execute it with absolute due diligence.

"The fact that they successfully navigated the team through qualifiers to reach the World Cup, only to fail at the final hurdle due to a simple administrative issue, completely erases their hard work.

"We are deeply unhappy about what has transpired, and we want to know why this was kept a secret."







