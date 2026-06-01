SA government official demands sackings at SAFA after 'embarrassing' Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup visa blunder - 'If it means heads must roll, let it be'
Minister slams 'shocking' administrative failure
Peace Mabe has made it clear that patience has run out with the top brass at SAFA.
The latest blunder, which saw Bafana Bafana stranded instead of flying out to North America, has been described as a national embarrassment that undermines the team's achievements on the pitch.
“It is shocking and embarrassing,” Mabe told eNCA.
“It shows the centre is not holding at SAFA. If you are tasked with a responsibility of this magnitude, you need to execute it with absolute due diligence.
"The fact that they successfully navigated the team through qualifiers to reach the World Cup, only to fail at the final hurdle due to a simple administrative issue, completely erases their hard work.
"We are deeply unhappy about what has transpired, and we want to know why this was kept a secret."
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A history of logistical nightmares
The visa crisis is not an isolated incident for Bafana team management, with broader concerns emerging over repeated administrative failures within the setup, raising questions about the team’s operational structures and accountability at the international level.
Mabe believes the recurring nature of these mistakes suggests a lack of accountability within the association.
“You cannot logically finalise international travel arrangements without a visa. It is a basic administrative rule,” she added.
“They should have used their brains and thought outside the box.”
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Demands for immediate accountability
With the squad's departure pushed back to Monday, the financial and psychological toll on the players has moved to the forefront of the discussion.
Mabe has called for a complete review to ensure that those responsible for the travel chaos are removed from their positions to prevent further mistakes.
“They should have processed visa applications for the entire preliminary squad pool months ago.
"Why wait until the final squad announcement to start the process?
"We are not happy. There are huge financial implications in cancelling flights, and this can negatively affect the psychological state of the players.
"My message to the players is ‘Do not despair, and do not let this dampen your spirits.’”
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SAFA urged to stop 'protecting friends'
She further implied that incompetence is being shielded by higher-ups, warning that such a culture must end immediately if the country’s footballing future is to be safeguarded.
“As for the administrators, people must be held accountable. If junior officials are not answerable to their seniors, it proves there is no leadership,” Mabe concluded.
“Safa needs to be transparent and tell the country exactly what went wrong.
"Are they protecting incompetent friends in these departments?
"What led to this? We want accountability, and if it means heads must roll, let it be.
"If we don’t hold people responsible, they will continue to commit these entirely avoidable, foolish mistakes over and over again.”