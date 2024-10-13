Ruthless! Six times Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos put his foot down

The Belgian will most likely go down as one of South Africa’s greatest coaches when he leaves his role thanks to his achievements.

Under the guidance of Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana are slowly becoming a heavyweight on the continent once again.

Not since winning their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title have Bafana exuded so much confidence.

The 72-year-old has transformed the national team and supporters are responding - filling up stadiums in recent matches.

Broos, though, has not always impressed everyone, especially with some decisions he has made in the past.

The Belgian, however, has not shied away from making the tough calls, regardless of how they make others feel.

Broos has remained true to his values, and beliefs and has not been afraid to put his foot down when he needs to do so.

Here, GOAL details six instances the South African national team coach has shown his ruthlessness, shutting out all the noise to make strong decisions for the greater good of the team.