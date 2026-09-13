Runjaic: "In Madrid, Inter dominated. We have a lot of injured players, but we are not complaining"

Kosta Runjaic, the Udinese manager, spoke at a press conference on the eve of Udinese's match, one of Monday's fixtures in the fourth round of Serie A: "Against Inter we will need an excellent performance. They are the best team in Serie A, they strengthened in the summer, they have a group who have been playing together for many years, with a recognisable style regardless of the manager. Chivu has picked up the principles of play that were already there and brought even more energy. In Madrid, against a team of Real's level, Inter dominated in some phases of the match, so we know what to expect and that we will have to do a lot, while also knowing how to suffer. We have several injured players but we do not like to complain, we will try to get the very best possible out of this match. It starts at 0-0 and we will try to put in a good performance, then we will see what the result will be."