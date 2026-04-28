'Rule number two, never back down' - Bafana Bafana star Siyabonga Ngezana celebrates return after surgery snub in desperate bid to be fit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana has opened up about his arduous journey back to fitness after missing a significant portion of FCSB's campaign through injury.

The 28-year-old powerhouse sustained a serious knock in January, leading to a major standoff regarding his recovery path.

Reports suggest that while FCSB medical staff strongly advised the centre-back to undergo surgery, Ngezana ultimately declined the procedure.

The decision was born from a place of ambition rather than defiance. It is understood that Ngezana feared the lengthy rehabilitation associated with surgery would effectively end his chances of representing South Africa at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

With the tournament in North America looming, the Sebokeng-born star opted for a conservative treatment plan to ensure he remained in Hugo Broos' thoughts.







