SAFA
'Rule number two, never back down' - Bafana Bafana star Siyabonga Ngezana celebrates return after surgery snub in desperate bid to be fit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- FCSB
A risky gamble for the global stage
Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana has opened up about his arduous journey back to fitness after missing a significant portion of FCSB's campaign through injury.
The 28-year-old powerhouse sustained a serious knock in January, leading to a major standoff regarding his recovery path.
Reports suggest that while FCSB medical staff strongly advised the centre-back to undergo surgery, Ngezana ultimately declined the procedure.
The decision was born from a place of ambition rather than defiance. It is understood that Ngezana feared the lengthy rehabilitation associated with surgery would effectively end his chances of representing South Africa at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
With the tournament in North America looming, the Sebokeng-born star opted for a conservative treatment plan to ensure he remained in Hugo Broos' thoughts.
- Siyabonga Ngezana
Defiant message upon return
Having successfully navigated his way back to the pitch, Ngezana took to social media to document his recovery and share his mindset during the dark days of his absence.
The defender featured in FCSB's most recent outing, signalling that he is ready to fight for his place in the national team.
His determination was evident in a recent Instagram post where he reflected on his comeback journey.
Ngezana shared pictures and videos from his recovery journey on Instagram, captioning the post:
"It's good to be back, rule number one: stick to the plan. Number two, never back down, never give up."
This mantra highlights the psychological battle the former Amakhosi man has faced while watching from the stands, as he looks to prove he is still one of the elite defensive options available to the national setup.
- Backpage
The race against time for Broos' squad
The timing of Ngezana's return is critical, especially after he was forced to miss Bafana Bafana's March international friendlies against Panama.
During that window, head coach Hugo Broos indicated that he already knows around 70% of the squad he plans to take to the tournament, leaving very little room for error for those on the fringes or returning from injury.
Ngezana now faces a sprint to prove his match fitness before the final squad is announced.
However, FCSB coach Mirel Rădoi has indicated that he will not rush the former Kaizer Chiefs star back into the starting line-up, opting instead to manage his return carefully.
While his club manager preaches patience, Ngezana knows that with less than two months remaining before the global showpiece kicks off, every minute on the pitch is a golden opportunity to secure his seat on the plane to the United States.
- FCSB
What next for Ngezana's World Cup dream?
Ngezana is racing against the clock to get regular playing minutes at his club, FCSB, to get back to his match fitness and make the cut for the Bafana's World Cup squad.
The talented centre-back has slim chances of making the final squad after Hugo Broos revealed that his squad for the global showpiece is almost finalised.
In his absence in the international friendlies against Panama a few weeks ago, the Belgian tactician called the young Ime Okon to the team, and he has seemingly impressed the coach.
It remains to be seen whether the veteran mentor will go with the tried-and-tested Ngezana or the young prospect of Okon, who's showing signs of being a great addition to the national team.
Both have diminishing opportunities to impress Broos as the European club seasons enter their final few weeks.