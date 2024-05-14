Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Premier Soccer League trip to Thwihli Thwahla on Tuesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns are just six points away from setting a new Premier Soccer League record point tally and they continue to push for that when they visit Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium.

The Brazilians managed 71 points during the 2015/16 season and they are within a chance of surpassing that in their last four PSL matches of the current campaign.

Besides chasing the points record, Sundowns are also pushing to finish the season unbeaten and now Royal AM might not make it easy for them when they clash on Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Royal AM and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.