Rhulani Mokwena and Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Seth Willis

Ronwen Williams opens up on Mamelodi Sundowns' struggles after Mokwena's departure - ' We were achieving greatness but club took a different direction'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs SuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCSuperSport UnitedR. Williams

The experienced shot-stopper is adamant Masandawana will eventually rise despite a poor start to the season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mokwena left Downs a few weeks after the season ended
  • Mngqithi is currently in charge of the team
  • Williams opines on the club's poor start
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below