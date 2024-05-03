Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Ronwen Williams: Mamelodi Sundowns move switfly to extend Bafana Bafana captain's contract amid reported Saudi Arabian interest

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCRoyal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCRoyal AMCupRonwen Williams

The Brazilians have tied their goalkeeper down to a new deal which could put off his reported overseas suitors.

  • Williams is in his second season at Downs
  • But the club has already extended his contract
  • His new deal expires in June 2028
