Ronwen Williams latest Bafana Bafana star to take aim at ex-pro pundits' criticisms - 'Don't be disrespectful, not everything is as it seems'

The fallout from South Africa's 2-0 loss to Mexico has been intense, with supporters and media back home questioning the team's conservative approach.

However, Williams insists that while the performance wasn't perfect, the character shown by a side that played half the match with ten men should not be overlooked.

"It's difficult, you know [criticism] hurts when it comes from former professionals who know how difficult it is," Williams told the media.

"You can question our performance, but not our attitude and the spirit we had after going behind and playing half the game a man down.

"It wasn't easy, and we were playing the host nation, but we had the attitude to keep fighting, didn't give Mexico much, showed the character we have, and didn't give up or feel sorry for ourselves."