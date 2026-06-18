Ronwen Williams latest Bafana Bafana star to take aim at ex-pro pundits' criticisms - 'Don't be disrespectful, not everything is as it seems'
- AFP
Williams defends team spirit after Mexico defeat
The fallout from South Africa's 2-0 loss to Mexico has been intense, with supporters and media back home questioning the team's conservative approach.
However, Williams insists that while the performance wasn't perfect, the character shown by a side that played half the match with ten men should not be overlooked.
"It's difficult, you know [criticism] hurts when it comes from former professionals who know how difficult it is," Williams told the media.
"You can question our performance, but not our attitude and the spirit we had after going behind and playing half the game a man down.
"It wasn't easy, and we were playing the host nation, but we had the attitude to keep fighting, didn't give Mexico much, showed the character we have, and didn't give up or feel sorry for ourselves."
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Facing the 'experts' and social media noise
The Mamelodi Sundowns stopper noted that legends like Teko Modise, Benni McCarthy, Kermit Erasmus and a whole host of others have been vocal about their disappointment, but he urged a more nuanced perspective on the team's struggles.
Williams believes the bond between the squad and the public, which has been painstakingly rebuilt under Hugo Broos, should not be discarded after one negative result.
"Support from the country has been magnificent, and we've rebuilt that relationship that was once broken," he stated.
"For them to criticise us, is fine, but don't be disrespectful. Not everything is as it seems.
"We took a beating, but we keep fighting. We weren't at our best, but we can't always be at our best, and we had the right mentality.
"The boys can be proud, and we can be disappointed, but in today's world, everyone is an expert."
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Broos labels online criticism as trash
While Williams took a measured approach, head coach Hugo Broos was characteristically blunt regarding the scrutiny he has faced.
The Belgian tactician was hammered for his tactical choices, including a five-man defensive line and leaving certain fan favourites on the bench, but he remains unmoved by the opinions of those outside his camp.
"After nearly 40 years coaching, I know this side of the job," Broos responded.
"I do it my way, and I never listen to the trash of social media, never listen to people who think they are important who criticise the team, when I see what they've done before.
"I think it should be better that they shut up. I know what went wrong, we had a debriefing, the players know it, and I think that's the most important thing.
"[On Thursday], they will want another [player] in the team, but if I don't agree, they won't be in the team."
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Focus shifts to must-win Czechia clash
The task for Bafana Bafana is complicated by the absences of Sinethemba Sithole and veteran Themba Zwane, who are both suspended for the game in Atlanta.
Despite the pressure, Williams believes the squad is mentally prepared to block out the external noise and secure a result that keeps their knockout stage hopes alive.
"When we lose, not everything is broken, sport always gives you another opportunity to be better, maybe [the Mexico defeat] was something that just had to happen for us to realise how to be even better," the captain concluded.
"As a group we had a meeting about social media, about blocking out the noise, and we're just trying to be strong mentally."