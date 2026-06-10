Ronwen Williams hails depth in Bafana Bafana shot-stoppers' ranks ahead of FIFA World Cup - 'I always believed that we have a lot of talented goalkeepers'
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Williams stays confident in goalkeeping department
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is bursting with pride over South Africa's goalkeeping department ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico.
The veteran No.1 is set to lead his country into a challenging Group Stage featuring Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Korea, but he insists the depth behind him is stronger than ever.
In an interview with Independent Media, Williams reflected on the progress made by his colleagues between the sticks.
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'We have a lot of talented goalkeepers'
“It’s amazing,” Williams said.
“There has been a cry about the lack of goalkeepers.
"But I always believed that we have a lot of talented goalkeepers; they just needed to grab their opportunities – that’s what they’ve done this season.
"I am proud of them.”
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Broos trusted trio
National team head coach Hugo Broos has solidified his plans for the tournament in North America, confirming that Williams will be expertly deputised by Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss.
The three goalkeepers selected by the Belgian mentor have all enjoyed remarkable domestic campaigns to earn their seats on the plane.
Despite the recent accolades, Williams is well aware of how quickly narrative can shift for a goalkeeper.
He has urged his teammates to maintain their focus as they prepare for the world's biggest sporting stage, noting that the margin for error at the international level is razor-thin.
“They must just continue working hard. The hard work never stops. You are only as good as your last game.
“Goalkeeping is a difficult position; you make a mistake, and suddenly you are not good enough. The next game you keep a clean sheet, and you are the best again. Over the years, a lot of our goalkeepers have gone through certain levels.”
What comes next for Bafana & Williams?
Williams will be looking to keep things locked down between the sticks, standing tall as Bafana’s last line of resistance, with the task of shutting the door on the hosts early and preventing any momentum swing that could rattle the squad’s confidence.
A clean sheet here could prove crucial in keeping spirits intact and setting the tone for the rest of the tournament.