Ronwen Williams hails depth in Bafana Bafana shot-stoppers' ranks ahead of FIFA World Cup - 'I always believed that we have a lot of talented goalkeepers'

National team head coach Hugo Broos has solidified his plans for the tournament in North America, confirming that Williams will be expertly deputised by Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss.

The three goalkeepers selected by the Belgian mentor have all enjoyed remarkable domestic campaigns to earn their seats on the plane.

Despite the recent accolades, Williams is well aware of how quickly narrative can shift for a goalkeeper.

He has urged his teammates to maintain their focus as they prepare for the world's biggest sporting stage, noting that the margin for error at the international level is razor-thin.

“They must just continue working hard. The hard work never stops. You are only as good as your last game.

“Goalkeeping is a difficult position; you make a mistake, and suddenly you are not good enough. The next game you keep a clean sheet, and you are the best again. Over the years, a lot of our goalkeepers have gone through certain levels.”



