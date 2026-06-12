Ronwen Williams defends Hugo Broos' defensive approach in dismal Mexico defeat - 'I don’t think it’s anything to do with the formation'
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Tactical shift under fire after Azteca loss
Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign got off to a nightmare start as they were outclassed by a clinical Mexico side in front of a raucous home crowd.
The talking point leading into the match was Broos' decision to deviate from his usual setup, opting for three centre-backs and utilizing Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba as wing-backs in a more cautious 3-5-2 system.
The plan backfired almost immediately when South Africa conceded inside the opening nine minutes, leaving them chasing the game in one of the most intimidating atmospheres in world football.
The task became near-impossible shortly after the interval when Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole saw red, but captain Ronwen Williams insists the blame should not be laid at the door of the coaching staff's tactical decisions.
Williams explains the thinking behind 3-5-2
Speaking to SABC Sport after the final whistle, the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper revealed that the change in shape was a calculated move based on the intelligence gathered regarding their opponents.
He explained that the technical team expected El Tri to match them with a similar structure, which ultimately didn't materialise on the pitch.
“Obviously, when we analysed them as well. Most of the games they have played, they have played with a back-five as well as a 3-5-2," Williams said.
“So, we wanted to go with a similar approach but have an extra number in midfield.
"But obviously they changed that’s how football is. They came with a back-four, and that’s what we had to put out in the game."
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Dismissing the formation narrative
Despite the criticism from supporters who felt Bafana were too 'cowardly' in their approach, Williams was adamant that an individual error in the first half changed the complexion of the game more than the tactical board did.
The skipper urged his teammates to adapt faster if they want to survive at the elite international level.
“We had to go man-to-man, and at this level you need to learn and pick it up as quickly as possible and see, it’s tough lessons today," Williams added.
"But I don’t think it’s anything to do with the formation we played. We analysed them, and we had a good game-plan, obviously it was an error from us in the first half, and that gave them the opportunity to go on the front foot."
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The road ahead for Bafana
The defeat leaves South Africa with a mountain to climb in Group A if they are to progress to the knockout stages.
With zero points on the board and a bruised ego, the focus now shifts to their upcoming fixtures, where they will likely need at least four points to stand a chance of qualification in the expanded tournament format.
Bafana will be back in action on 18 June against the Czech Republic in a must-win encounter, before concluding their group stage phase against South Korea on 25 June.
Whether Broos reverts to a more expansive 4-3-3 formation or sticks to his defensive guns remains to be seen as the pressure builds on the Belgian tactician.