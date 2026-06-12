Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign got off to a nightmare start as they were outclassed by a clinical Mexico side in front of a raucous home crowd.

The talking point leading into the match was Broos' decision to deviate from his usual setup, opting for three centre-backs and utilizing Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba as wing-backs in a more cautious 3-5-2 system.

The plan backfired almost immediately when South Africa conceded inside the opening nine minutes, leaving them chasing the game in one of the most intimidating atmospheres in world football.

The task became near-impossible shortly after the interval when Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole saw red, but captain Ronwen Williams insists the blame should not be laid at the door of the coaching staff's tactical decisions.







