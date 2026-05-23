Ronwen Williams believes CAF Champions League success will unite South Africa - ‘people forget their problems and just celebrate Mamelodi Sundowns’
Navigate a tricky second leg against AS FAR
Mamelodi Sundowns are on the brink of securing their first continental title in a decade, but to do so, they must navigate a tricky second leg in Morocco.
Ronwen Williams feels the squad is better equipped to handle the pressure this time around.
Speaking to Sundowns TV, the veteran goalkeeper reflected on the growth of the team.
Lessons learned from past heartbreak
“I think we've learned valuable lessons along the way, on our path, on our journey," said Williams.
"Lessons that hurt, you know, in the moment. I can remember how tough it was for us to overcome that heartache and pain.
"And I think this season that we've learned, we know how to grind out results.
"We know how important it is not to concede at home.
"So I think this season and this final, we're going there with a clear understanding of what we need to do to win this tournament.”
- Mamelodi Sundowns
More than just a football match
For Williams, the stakes on Sunday go beyond the pitch in Rabat.
The veteran shot-stopper is acutely aware of the social climate in South Africa and believes that football has the unique power to bridge divides and provide temporary relief from daily struggles.
As the national team captain, he sees Sundowns' success as a matter of national importance.
“We know that we have a lot of problems and issues in our society,” Williams explained.
“So for that moment, we know that the country's happiness, peace, will be down to us and our performance.
"We know how important it is to have a good game, to lift the trophy, because for that moment, people forget their problems and just celebrate Mamelodi Sundowns.”
- Backpage
Chasing a second star in Rabat
The Brazilians head into Sunday’s decisive clash holding a slender but valuable 1-0 first-leg advantage from Pretoria, firmly placing the Tshwane giants in the driver’s seat as they aim to summon the echoes of the ‘Class of 2016’.
A disciplined, high-intensity grind awaits in Morocco, where the final hurdle stands between the Chloorkop outfit and a historic second star on their crest.