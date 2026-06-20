Ronwen Williams applauds Hugo Broos' response to Bafana Bafana's criticism after disappointing opening match: 'The leadership and experience of the coach came through'
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Leadership under intense pressure
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has praised coach Hugo Broos for remaining composed under intense scrutiny following South Africa's difficult start to their FIFA World Cup campaign.
The national side was rocked by a 2-0 defeat to hosts Mexico in their Group A opener at the Estadio Azteca, a result made worse by two red cards that left the team facing an uphill battle and left fans demanding answers.
Speaking to SABC Sport, the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper revealed that Broos never panicked despite criticism surrounding his tactics and team selection after the defeat.
Williams highlighted that the Belgian tactician's ability to absorb the pressure shielded the squad from the 'negative chatter' that threatened to derail their tournament before it had truly begun.
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Weathering the storm in North America
The aftermath of the disaster in Mexico City was a test of the squad's mental fortitude.
"The last week has been so difficult for every member of the team," Williams said.
"There was so much negative chatter, and we were disappointed on top of that because we lost the opening game. In these difficult moments, the leadership and experience of the coach came through.
"In the two days after the game, he didn't say much; he just let us be, and then after that he showed us the corrections we had to make."
South Africa responded to the internal and external pressure with a spirited 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta.
This result succeeded in keeping their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive, especially after Williams and his teammates showed a significantly improved level of performance compared to the opening night.
The captain admitted that while they were resilient against the Europeans, they perhaps should have pushed for all three points.
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The psychological shift after Mexico
Williams agreed that Bafana might have fallen short during what was a test of character against Mexico but bounced back when they shared the spoils with Czechia.
The captain felt the group had regained their identity under Broos' guidance, even if they didn't manage to find a winning goal in the second match.
The draw has set up a massive final group game where everything will be on the line.
The Sundowns goalkeeper added that he felt victory was within their sights against the Europeans had they pushed to another gear.
However, the focus has now shifted entirely to the upcoming clash against South Korea, who are also fighting for their lives in the group after suffering a loss to Mexico shortly after Bafana's draw in Atlanta.
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Preparing for the South Korea hurdle
On South Korea, which dropped all three points against Mexico hours after Bafana’s draw with Czechia, Williams pointed out that the Asian side also poses a different threat.
Broos has already begun the process of identifying weaknesses in the Korean setup as Bafana aims to make history by advancing to the second round of the global showpiece.
The skipper expects a high-octane encounter in their final group fixture. "It's going to be tough. They're so good, with the movement, the quality, and the speed.
"This is football, it's another opportunity for us to go and compete.
"The analysis has already started, and we watched their game against Mexico to see where they can maybe hurt us and where we can hurt them as well," Williams concluded.