Ronwen Williams applauds Hugo Broos' response to Bafana Bafana's criticism after disappointing opening match: 'The leadership and experience of the coach came through'

The aftermath of the disaster in Mexico City was a test of the squad's mental fortitude.

"The last week has been so difficult for every member of the team," Williams said.

"There was so much negative chatter, and we were disappointed on top of that because we lost the opening game. In these difficult moments, the leadership and experience of the coach came through.

"In the two days after the game, he didn't say much; he just let us be, and then after that he showed us the corrections we had to make."

South Africa responded to the internal and external pressure with a spirited 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta.

This result succeeded in keeping their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive, especially after Williams and his teammates showed a significantly improved level of performance compared to the opening night.

The captain admitted that while they were resilient against the Europeans, they perhaps should have pushed for all three points.







