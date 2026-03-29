Ronwen Williams and Bafana Bafana goalkeepers hailed as 'the best in Africa' but must improve on one thing ahead of World Cup finals

Although there have been concerns about whether the Premier Soccer League clubs are nurturing local goalkeepers, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has always had more than enough options.

Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams and Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine have regularly been first and second choices, respectively, over time.

Ricardo Goss of Siwelele FC has been named as the third choice in the pecking order, and for the Panama friendlies, Sekhukhune United's Renaldo Leaner was called up too.

Sage Stephens from Stellenbosch FC and Darren Johnson from AmaZulu FC are the other options available should the Bafana Bafana coach decide to pick new faces. The list of available keepers points to the fact that South Africa has a wider pool of options.