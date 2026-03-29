Ronwen Williams and Bafana Bafana goalkeepers hailed as 'the best in Africa' but must improve on one thing ahead of World Cup finals
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Options galore
Although there have been concerns about whether the Premier Soccer League clubs are nurturing local goalkeepers, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has always had more than enough options.
Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams and Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine have regularly been first and second choices, respectively, over time.
Ricardo Goss of Siwelele FC has been named as the third choice in the pecking order, and for the Panama friendlies, Sekhukhune United's Renaldo Leaner was called up too.
Sage Stephens from Stellenbosch FC and Darren Johnson from AmaZulu FC are the other options available should the Bafana Bafana coach decide to pick new faces. The list of available keepers points to the fact that South Africa has a wider pool of options.
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One of the best in Africa
According to the former Bafana goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane, South Africa has the best goalkeepers on the continent.
“In fact, we have got one of the best goalkeeping departments in Africa. Look at the top countries, and you will see that the likes of Egypt maybe have a number one or a number two," Mabokgwane told FARPost.
"But we have about three or four that are of real quality. You still have Sage Stephens and other boys who are doing well and are consistent at the club level. So we can’t doubt those goalkeepers.”
“I believe we have enough pool. If you look at the previous matches we played before leading to this one, the coach has given other players like Sipho Chaine a chance,” he added.
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What Ronwen and co. must do to improve
Mabokgwane revealed what the South Africans must do to improve themselves and become even better.
“But I must say most of the performances are speaking for them, but the personalities are a little bit quiet, and that obviously sometimes makes an African fan worry a little bit because we expect a little bit of personality from a person like a goalkeeper from where we come from," he explained.
“Ronwen used to be like that, but he has grown. He has come out of his shell, and he’s now doing that. That’s why I am saying that maybe the one element our boys can improve on is just showing a little bit of personality.
“But we have top-quality goalkeepers that I believe, even if they had to step in, are more than capable of doing that," Mabokgwane concluded.
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Chaine dropped
When he named his squad for the March international friendlies, Broos shocked many when he dropped Chaine.
The 29-year-old has been impressive for the Soweto giants, but this could not help him keep his slot in the national team.
The big question now remains whether Broos will recall him for the World Cup finals.