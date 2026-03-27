Ronwen Williams admits that Bafana Bafana players betrayed Hugo Broos at 2025 AFCON before enduring a 'painful three months' and makes a big promise ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
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Bafana to banish AFCON demons at World Cup
Ronwen Williams has taken responsibility for Bafana Bafana's uninspiring showing at the 2025 AFCON.
The South Africa captain's admission comes as South Africa now prepares to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup under coach Hugo Broos.
At AFCON, expectations were high on Bafana, who had claimed bronze at the previous edition.
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Painful three months
“It is good to be back in camp again. We had to wait for three months to get back together,” Williams said as per Times Live.
“It was a painful three months because of the Afcon disappointment. There was a lot of reflection that was done, with a lot of guys having to go and check where we got it wrong in terms of identity as a team.
“It was a painful moment, but we have had a good chat with the coach and the technical team over the last few days. You can see the team is slowly coming back, and the identity and the energy are there," added the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper.
“It has been amazing at training, so hopefully we can keep that and learn from Afcon by growing and getting better.”
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We let Broos down
“The talk we had was to bring the team back and go back to the values that made us successful over the last two years," Williams continued.
“Now is the time to show that we learned our lessons. It was hard because expectations were high. The disappointment that we had in Morocco was evident in the players.
“Players took a long time to feel normal again because they had high expectations. Now is the time to get the trust back from the coach because we let him down.”
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A new Bafana addition
Broos called up Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss while excluding Sipho Chaine and he talks about the new addition intergrating in the team.
“It can only help him, it can only benefit him to have someone like myself and Ricardo [Goss] who’s been there at the highest level for such a long time, and for him to rub shoulders with us and learn would only benefit him," said Williams as per FARPost.
“He’s a good addition. There are so many goalkeepers who are doing extremely well in the league. A lot of people have been complaining about the shortage of goalkeepers in South Africa, but I don’t think it’s the case.
"Now, there are so many for the coach [Hugo Broos] to choose from—people are always questioning—whereas a few months ago, people were saying there’s a shortage. So, it’s a good headache to have, and it keeps us all on our toes.”