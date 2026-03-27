Ronwen Williams admits that Bafana Bafana players betrayed Hugo Broos at 2025 AFCON before enduring a 'painful three months' and makes a big promise ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

“It is good to be back in camp again. We had to wait for three months to get back together,” Williams said as per Times Live.

“It was a painful three months because of the Afcon disappointment. There was a lot of reflection that was done, with a lot of guys having to go and check where we got it wrong in terms of identity as a team.

“It was a painful moment, but we have had a good chat with the coach and the technical team over the last few days. You can see the team is slowly coming back, and the identity and the energy are there," added the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper.

“It has been amazing at training, so hopefully we can keep that and learn from Afcon by growing and getting better.”