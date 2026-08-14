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Ronaldo - Benzema - Al Dawsari - En-Nesyri - Ivan ToneyAI - Gemini

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Ronaldo's milestone and Benzema's farewell: what do the Saudi League stars dream of in the new season?

FEATURES
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
K. Benzema
S. Al-Dawsari
Y. En-Nesyri
I. Toney
Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Arabia
Portugal
France
Morocco
England

The Roshn League has a date with a fresh start

A new Saudi league season brings a fresh wave of dreams. Fans picture their team lifting the title. Clubs hunt new glory, and managers hope to write a successful chapter in their careers.

Every one of those dreams rests on the players' feet and heads. They carry other dreams too, some for the team they play for, others for themselves alone.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

  • Ronaldo's millennium

    No man in the Saudi Roshn League carries a bigger dream into the new season than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr captain is playing what may be the final campaign of his career.

    His contract expires at the end of the season, and he enters it having finally landed his biggest dream: a title with Al-Nassr. And not just any title, but the Saudi League crown that had eluded the club for seven years.

    With that collective dream realised, Ronaldo now hunts an individual achievement no footballer has ever matched, or even come close to. The miracle of 1,000 goals.

    He begins the new season on 976 goals. Just 24 more and he becomes the first player in the history of football to reach four figures.

    That number holds no fear for the Portuguese. He has never scored fewer in any of his three completed Roshn League seasons, his lowest tally being 25 goals in 2024-2025.

    "The Don" won't be chasing them in the league alone. He can find the net in the Saudi Super Cup, the King's Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite.

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  • Benzema's farewell

    As for his former Real Madrid teammate, French striker Karim Benzema, he too faces a season that could well prove the last of his career, especially after so much talk of retirement in recent times.

    Benzema will spend this season at Al-Hilal, the club he joined during the winter transfer window in a stunning switch from Al-Ittihad after terminating his contract with them.

    His greatest dream this season is to fire "the Boss" to the Roshn League title that has eluded them for the past two seasons, ending his career on the highest possible note.

    That ending would carry weight not just because of the trophy itself, but because of what it would mean for Benzema personally after his shock move from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal, a switch that enraged the "Tigers" faithful.

    The 38-year-old does not want that anger spreading to Al-Hilal's supporters, who could turn on him if they see him failing to add value to a side that has come up short in the title race two seasons running.

    To avoid that, Benzema must solve the injury problem that ruled him out of several Al-Hilal matches in the second half of last season. He will turn 39 by the end of 2026.

    Succeed, and the former Real Madrid striker will join the select few to have won the Saudi league with both Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, having steered "the Dean" to the title in 2024-2025.

  • The Al-Dawsari uprising

    And while Benzema is approaching a farewell to the pitches by the end of the new season, his team-mate at Al-Hilal, the captain Salem Al-Dawsari, wants to avoid such a farewell this season.

    Under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, Al-Dawsari endured one of his worst seasons with Al-Hilal last term. It put him in the firing line of "the Leader" faithful.

    Interest from elsewhere put "the Tornado" on the market this summer. Al-Diriyah, newly promoted to the Roshn League, fancied his services, as did some clubs in the Qatari league.

    Al-Dawsari stayed, true, but he knows this is the last chapter. He will most likely leave the team once the season ends, and he may find himself forced to retire at that point.

    To avoid that fate, the Al-Hilal captain must deliver an exceptional season, both individually and collectively, convincing the management and the fans he can go on for at least another year.

    That dream looks a tall order. Inzaghi keeps him on a tight leash on the pitch, he will begin the season injured, and Al-Hilal will lean on new Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, who plays in his position.

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  • Ivan Toney: first golden boot

    Ivan Toney is gearing up for his third season in the Saudi League with Al-Ahli, chasing a title that has slipped through his fingers twice after he came agonisingly close.

    The English striker dreams of landing the Saudi League top scorer award for the first time in his career. He lost out last season to Mexico's Julian Quinones, the Al-Qadsiah star, in the cruellest fashion.

    Quinones settled it on the final day. His brace against Al-Ittihad took him to 33 goals, one clear of Toney, and snatched top spot.

    The season before that told a similar story. Toney lost the same race to Cristiano Ronaldo, this time by just two goals.

    Now he is hunting the top scorer prize in a major competition for the first time, and only the second time in his football career.

    Just once has the Al-Ahli man topped a scoring chart. That came five years ago at Brentford, in the English Championship during the 2020-2021 season.

  • Youssef En-Nesyri: time to respond

    When Benzema left Al-Ittihad's ranks, the Saudi club signed Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri to replace him. So far, he hasn't managed it.

    Before the new season kicked off, reports linked En-Nesyri with a move to the Moroccan league, with German coach Jens Wissing said to be unconvinced by his abilities.

    All of it points to a tough campaign ahead for the Moroccan striker. Yet it could just as easily be the fuel that fires him into producing his best football.

    That, it seems, is En-Nesyri's biggest dream this season: to shine at Al-Ittihad and silence the doubters by delivering his finest form for the Saudi club.