And while Benzema is approaching a farewell to the pitches by the end of the new season, his team-mate at Al-Hilal, the captain Salem Al-Dawsari, wants to avoid such a farewell this season.
Under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, Al-Dawsari endured one of his worst seasons with Al-Hilal last term. It put him in the firing line of "the Leader" faithful.
Interest from elsewhere put "the Tornado" on the market this summer. Al-Diriyah, newly promoted to the Roshn League, fancied his services, as did some clubs in the Qatari league.
Al-Dawsari stayed, true, but he knows this is the last chapter. He will most likely leave the team once the season ends, and he may find himself forced to retire at that point.
To avoid that fate, the Al-Hilal captain must deliver an exceptional season, both individually and collectively, convincing the management and the fans he can go on for at least another year.
That dream looks a tall order. Inzaghi keeps him on a tight leash on the pitch, he will begin the season injured, and Al-Hilal will lean on new Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, who plays in his position.