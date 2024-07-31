'Ronaldinho & Neymar used to do like Vilakazi but showboating should be done when team is leading! Sono did this & was branded world-class' - Fans

Young Africans attacker Aziz Ki was not impressed with Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi for showboating even when his team was trailing 2-0 against the Tanzanian champions.
Wananchi went on to win the game played at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein 4-0, but the Burkina Faso international publicly stated what the teenager was doing was nonsense.
A section of Amakhosi fans has agreed with the 28-year-old, while some claim even world-class players have done the same.
Have a look at their sentiments as sampled by GOAL.
