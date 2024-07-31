'Ronaldinho & Neymar used to do like Vilakazi but showboating should be done when team is leading! Sono did this & was branded world-class' - Fans

South Africans respond to the Wananchi striker who claimed the 19-year-old Amakhosi attacker went overboard with his sideshows last weekend.

Young Africans attacker Aziz Ki was not impressed with Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi for showboating even when his team was trailing 2-0 against the Tanzanian champions.

Wananchi went on to win the game played at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein 4-0, but the Burkina Faso international publicly stated what the teenager was doing was nonsense.

A section of Amakhosi fans has agreed with the 28-year-old, while some claim even world-class players have done the same.

Have a look at their sentiments as sampled by GOAL.

