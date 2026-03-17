Roma’s appeal against Wesley’s suspension, following the red card he received on the final day of the league season against Como, has been rejected. The Giallorossi had sought to have the Brazilian winger’s suspension lifted on the grounds of a “case of mistaken identity”, but the appeal was dismissed. The reasoning is based on the fact that there was no error in the awarding of the second yellow card, which was the point Roma were disputing. The Giallorossi claim that the foul on Diao was committed by Rensch and not by Wesley, and that this circumstance would fall under the VAR protocol, which provides for possible intervention in the event of mistaken identity.