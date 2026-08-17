Roma, white smoke for Rodrigo Mora: exchange of documents with Porto, the figures of the deal

Rodrigo Mora is a step away from Roma. After the difficulties of recent days, talks between Porto and Roma have gathered pace in the last few hours. The clubs have not reached an agreement yet, but there is growing optimism and the deal should be done on these terms: €25 million plus bonuses (the total will reach around €30 million) and a substantial 50% sell-on clause. Porto started with an asking price of €50 million, but they need cash to complete their business in the transfer market. Farioli wants a striker, with AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez his first choice, and without sales he cannot get what he wants.