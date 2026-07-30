Roma, official: Santiago Castro until 2031, the details of the deal

Santiago Castro is a new Roma player. It's now official: both clubs confirmed the deal a short while ago. The Argentine leaves Bologna for the capital in a move worth €35 million plus bonuses, with a 10% sell-on clause on any future resale. He has signed until 2031. Artem Dovbyk is heading the other way in a separate deal: he joins Bologna on loan with an option to buy set at €17 million, with Roma paying part of his €3.5 million salary.