Roma, who went as far as offering around €50 million including bonuses for Summerville, have already asked about Leipzig's asking price for Nusa, which stands between €55 million and €60 million. The player, meanwhile, earns around €2 million a season, a figure much more in line with the financial parameters the capital club have set themselves. It now remains to be seen whether Leipzig's demands for Nusa can be reduced in any way and how much the sale of a prized member of the Roma squad such as Manu Koné could affect matters, with the midfielder continuing to be a target for Manchester United. Among the main alternatives Roma have explored for the wide forward role are Strasbourg's Diego Moreira and Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup.























