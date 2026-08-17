Rodrigo Mora is one step away from Roma. After the difficulties of recent days, talks between Porto and Roma have gathered pace in the last few hours. There is still no agreement, but there is optimism the deal will go through on these terms: €25 million plus bonuses (it will rise to around €30 million) and a substantial 50% sell-on clause. Porto started with an asking price of €50 million, but they need cash to complete their transfer business. Farioli wants a striker, with AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez his first choice, and without sales he cannot get his wish.