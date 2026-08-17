Rodrigo Mora is one step away from Roma. After the difficulties of recent days, talks between Porto and Roma have gathered pace in the last few hours. There is still no agreement, but there is optimism the deal will go through on these terms: €25 million plus bonuses (it will rise to around €30 million) and a substantial 50% sell-on clause. Porto started with an asking price of €50 million, but they need cash to complete their transfer business. Farioli wants a striker, with AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez his first choice, and without sales he cannot get his wish.
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Roma, green light for Rodrigo Mora: documents exchanged with Porto, the figures of the deal
Decisive Mendes-D'Amico phone call
Yesterday afternoon Jorge Mendes, the player's agent, held a decisive call with Roma sporting director Tony D'Amico. According to the Corriere dello Sport, Roma, angry with president Villas-Boas and accusing him of changing the terms after the deal had already been agreed, did not raise their offer. After the Portuguese side rejected the package of €7 million for a paid loan plus €40 million for the option to buy, they offered a substantial fee but one well below 40 (25-30), with a huge percentage to be guaranteed in the event of a resale. That found fertile ground.
Mora's lawyer's attack
On Saturday, before another spell on the bench against Rio Ave, Mora's lawyer hit out at Porto and Farioli: "The lad is suffering because of this situation. He wants to fight and play, but he has found himself as the third choice. The deal on the terms Porto want is practically impossible, only Mendes can get €50 million for a reserve". The comments infuriated Farioli: "These things do not help him and do not cast him in a good light".
Expected in Italy, how much will he earn
Mora is waiting for the green light to head to the capital and is expected to arrive in Rome between tomorrow and Wednesday. A five-year contract worth €2 million net per season is ready for him.
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