Roma, Endrick the target to dream big: the Friedkins want the blockbuster signing in January

Roma's summer transfer window has been a rollercoaster. First came the waiting, the missed-out targets and Celik's departure. Then came the first major moves, with the signings of Castro and Molina, followed by more waiting for the attacking-midfield coup and the long pursuit of Rodrgio Mora, before it finally closed with the arrivals of Balerdi and De Roon. Tony D'Amico has done everything he could without sacrificing his prized assets, building a squad that is unquestionably competitive.

Gian Piero Gasperini will be able to compete on all fronts, but fans still feel, and that view is also gaining ground within the American ownership of the Friedkin family, that something could still be done to dream even bigger and try to compete until the end on all fronts, including the Serie A title. With that in mind, Corriere dello Sport report that the ownership intend to reopen, in January, the Endrick chapter with Real Madrid.