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Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
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Roma collapse: they go 2-0 up but lose 3-2 to Manchester United. Cunha’s brace proves decisive

Manchester United vs Roma
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League

Another comeback against Roma, who only play for one half

Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

Roma are unrecognisable from one half to the next. Impressive, enterprising and dominant before the break, they look baffled and frightened afterwards. Another comeback defeat complicates their qualification plans. At Old Trafford, against a Manchester United side who had not won in 10 matches, Roma lose 3-2 after going two goals ahead through Soulé and a Malen penalty in a spectacular first half. Fatigue takes its toll in the second half as United throw everything forward. Roma fade, and individual errors prove costly.

For the first 45 minutes, only the Roma supporters can be heard. Roma play as they have in the league. Soulé scores from a superb pass by Mora, and Malen converts a penalty awarded for Heaven's handball from a Soulé shot, while Roma create at least three more clear chances. United look slow and nervous, with little to offer beyond a Mainoo shot that Vasquez deals with comfortably. The third-choice goalkeeper has become the starter because of injuries to Svilar and Gollini, the latter sidelined by a back problem.

United attack relentlessly after the break and Roma, with Pisilli on in place of Mora, cannot break forward. Cunha cleverly wins the penalty that gets United back into the match (Vasquez saves Bruno Fernandes's first attempt from the spot, but Cristante enters the penalty area before the kick and the Portuguese player sends the Colombian the wrong way with his second). A minute later, Mbeumo hits both posts, giving Roma a scare. United then score twice in three minutes, both goals coming from Cunha: Balerdi misses the ball and gives the Brazilian the chance to make it 2-2, before the former Atletico Madrid player beats Vasquez at his near post. Cunha is then sent off for two bookings, first for taking off his shirt after his goal, then for a bad challenge on Balerdi. Roma's final assault comes to nothing. United win, and Roma surrender another lead.

  • The highlights

    Second half

    91' Cunha sent off: Already booked for taking off his shirt after making it 3-2, he goes in late on Balerdi. The referee shows him a second yellow, then a red.

    86' Manchester United goal: Roma's defence get their movement wrong again. Cunha breaks into the area and fires towards the near post from a tight angle. Vasquez is caught by surprise and cannot keep it out. Manchester United take the lead!

    83' Manchester United goal: Bruno Fernandes crosses from the left, Balerdi misses the ball and Cunha pounces to beat Vasquez.

    59' What a chance for Manchester United! Mbeumo starts from an onside position and gets past Vasquez, but his shot hits one post and then the other.

    58' Penalty retaken, Fernandes scores: Cristante enters the area before Bruno Fernandes takes the kick, then clears after Vasquez saves it. VAR halts play and orders a retake. Bruno Fernandes sends the Colombian the wrong way this time.

    56' Vasquez saves Bruno Fernandes' penalty!: Mancini catches Cunha in the penalty area and the referee points to the spot. Bruno Fernandes shoots across goal, but Vasquez keeps it out with an open hand. Cristante then clears.

    First half

    45' Malen shows a burst of skill to beat Heaven and shoot across goal with his right foot. Lammens saves, then denies Mora too.

    40' From Mora's corner, Balerdi heads towards goal, but Lammens saves comfortably.

    18' Roma goal: Malen sends Lammens the wrong way with a perfect penalty.

    17' Penalty for Roma: Heaven blocks Soulé's shot with his arm in the area. A clear penalty.

    11' Roma goal: Manchester United lose the ball in a dangerous position in midfield. Malen finds Mora, who switches play to Soulé, all alone in the area. His left-footed shot flies past Lammens.

  • Match report and official line-ups

    Manchester United 3-2 Roma

    Goalscorers: 11' Soulé (R), 18' Malen (R, pen), 58' Fernandes (M, pen), 83' and 86' Cunha (M)

    Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire (88' de Ligt), Heaven (75' Martinez); Dalot, Baleba (51' Tielemans), Mainoo, Diallo (75' Lacey); Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes (88' Mount); Cunha. Manager: Carrick.

    Roma (3-4-2-1): Vásquez; Mancini (75' Ghilardi), Balerdi, Hermoso (75' NDicka); Rensch (21' Lulli), Cristante, De Roon, Wesley; Soulé, Rodrigo Mora (46' Pisilli); Malen (78' Castro). Manager: Gasperini.

    Referee: Gil Manzano

    Booked: Soulé (R), Fernandes (R), Lulli (R), Malen (R), Heaven (M), Maguire (M)

    Sent off: Cunha (M)

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Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL