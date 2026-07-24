The Summerville wound is still raw and still bleeding, but Roma must look ahead. Gasperini has asked for a forward to play alongside Malen in a side competing in Serie A and the Champions League. The top target remains Nicolo Tresoldi, a forward born in 2004 in Cagliari who has chosen to represent Germany Under-21.
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Roma, Club Brugge say no to Roma’s €35 million offer for Tresoldi: the Giallorossi step up the pressure
No to 35 million
Roma have stepped up their efforts in the last few hours to try to bring Tresoldi to the club. Belgian sources report an offer of €35 million, but Club Brugge still consider it too low. They have just sold Tziolis and have no need to cash in. Roma are not giving up and continue to work on Tresoldi, who scored 19 goals in 40 appearances last season.
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