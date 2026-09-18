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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Roma, Balerdi: "I want to stay for a long time. Put in two good games and you're a god, two bad ones and you're the devil"

Roma
L. Balerdi
Serie A

Interview with the Roma defender

Leonardo Balerdi, Argentine defender for Roma, opened up in an interview with Il Tempo, starting with his move to the Giallorossi over the past year: "I said from the start that I’m delighted. I wanted a change of scene after spending many years in Marseille. I had wanted to play in Serie A ever since I was a child and now here at Roma I’m more than happy."


ON GASPERINI

"I’m getting on well with his instructions, I feel that physically I’m improving day by day. His way of training is an advantage for me because in matches I feel strong. He comes to the training ground and does what he has to do. We haven’t talked much about other things but with me he has always been top."


THE COMPARISON WITH BARESI

"Let’s say the media changed the manager’s words a bit. That said, there’s one issue: I didn’t want to be a defender, but a midfielder. Gago was one of my idols, and I also liked Riquelme and Palermo of Boca. When I realised I was going to become a defender, I started watching the greats like Maldini, Ramos and Van Dijk. Baresi too, obviously."


  • On Roma-Inter

    "Inter have improved enormously in recent years, we cannot ignore that. But we have to prepare for this match like all the others. We have to win without looking at who is in front of us. Clearly, knowing their qualities, we will have to adapt, but always giving one hundred per cent. A match that could give us the decisive click for the rest of the season."


    The euphoria...

    "I’m a bit used to this, coming from Marseille: if you play two good matches you are a god, then the same number are enough for you to be like the devil. Now I’m only trying to focus on the pitch without thinking about listening to what is being said outside."


    The future

    You are here on loan with an option, is your hope to stay?

    "Absolutely yes. I want to do everything to stay here for a long time. Personally, both with the national team and with Roma, I want to win a trophy."



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Serie A
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Roma
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Inter
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