Leonardo Balerdi, Argentine defender for Roma, opened up in an interview with Il Tempo, starting with his move to the Giallorossi over the past year: "I said from the start that I’m delighted. I wanted a change of scene after spending many years in Marseille. I had wanted to play in Serie A ever since I was a child and now here at Roma I’m more than happy."
ON GASPERINI
"I’m getting on well with his instructions, I feel that physically I’m improving day by day. His way of training is an advantage for me because in matches I feel strong. He comes to the training ground and does what he has to do. We haven’t talked much about other things but with me he has always been top."
THE COMPARISON WITH BARESI
"Let’s say the media changed the manager’s words a bit. That said, there’s one issue: I didn’t want to be a defender, but a midfielder. Gago was one of my idols, and I also liked Riquelme and Palermo of Boca. When I realised I was going to become a defender, I started watching the greats like Maldini, Ramos and Van Dijk. Baresi too, obviously."