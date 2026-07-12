Roger De Sa hails Bafana Bafana's local talent after remarkable World Cup journey - 'These are homegrown players, which is a huge achievement for us'

South Africa’s journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been nothing short of historic, as the national team secured a place in the knockout stages for the very first time.

The achievement has generated significant buzz across the continent, especially considering the team’s recent history of struggling to qualify for the global showpiece.

Roger De Sa believes the praise for Bafana Bafana is well-deserved.

Speaking on the team's impact, the veteran tactician was quick to dismiss critics and focus on the tangible progress made by Hugo Broos' side on the world stage.



