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South Africa v Korea Republic: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Sinolwetu Tompela

Roger De Sa hails Bafana Bafana's local talent after remarkable World Cup journey - 'These are homegrown players, which is a huge achievement for us'

R. De Sa
South Africa
World Cup
Premier Soccer League
H. Broos

The South African coach has lauded the national team’s performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing their progression to the knockout stages as a monumental achievement for Mzansi football. The former Orlando Pirates coach highlighted the significance of the feat, given the squad's heavy reliance on talent from the domestic Premier Soccer League.

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    A landmark moment for South African football

    South Africa’s journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been nothing short of historic, as the national team secured a place in the knockout stages for the very first time.

    The achievement has generated significant buzz across the continent, especially considering the team’s recent history of struggling to qualify for the global showpiece.

    Roger De Sa believes the praise for Bafana Bafana is well-deserved.

    Speaking on the team's impact, the veteran tactician was quick to dismiss critics and focus on the tangible progress made by Hugo Broos' side on the world stage.


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    The strength of the domestic league

    One of the most remarkable aspects of the Bafana campaign was the composition of the squad.

    In an era where most successful international teams are comprised of stars playing in Europe’s top leagues, South Africa relies almost exclusively on talent developed within the borders of the Republic.

    "We must remember that this team has 95% of its players based in the domestic league in South Africa," De Sa told KickOff.

    "These are homegrown players developed and playing in our own country, which is a huge achievement for us.

    "It's a great achievement because not many countries in the world can boast about having so many players in their local league making it to the FIFA World Cup knockout stages."


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    Managing expectations for the future

    The former PSL coach offered a pragmatic view on the team's trajectory.

    "I think you have to take it step by step.

    "You can't not qualify for 20 years and then suddenly expect to win a World Cup.

    "That would be ridiculous.

    "But the fact that we were there and made it through is fantastic," he explained, emphasising the importance of sustainable progress.


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    Building on the World Cup momentum

    Despite the disappointment of being eliminated, the foundation laid by the current crop of players suggests a bright future for Bafana if the current structure is maintained and supported.

    "I think Bafana Bafana had a good World Cup, to be honest," he said.

    "A lot of people are disappointed, obviously, but I believe that making it to the knockout stages is a fantastic achievement."