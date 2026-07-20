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Alex Labidou

Rodri wins Golden Ball, Kylian Mbappe claims Golden Boot as FIFA announces 2026 World Cup awards

Spain vs Argentina
Spain
Argentina
World Cup
L. Messi
Rodri
K. Mbappe

Spain’s dominance extended beyond the World Cup trophy, with Rodri headlining the tournament’s official award winners. France's Kylian Mbappe took home the Golden Boot after scoring 10 goals, while Unai Simon and Pau Cubarsi earned individual honors as nearly 6.9 million fans attended the expanded 104-match competition across North America.

  • Rodri lifts Golden Ball

    Rodri was named the best player at the 2026 World Cup, with the Spain midfielder winning the adidas Golden Ball following a vote by FIFA’s Technical Study Group. Argentina captain Lionel Messi finished second in the voting, while France star Kylian Mbappe claimed the Bronze Ball.

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  • 킬리안 음바페 (Kylian Mbappe)Getty Images

    Mbappe wins Golden Boot

    Mbappe secured the Golden Boot after scoring 10 goals and adding four assists across 769 minutes. The France forward finished two goals clear of Messi, who collected the Silver Boot after recording eight goals and four assists.

    England midfielder Jude Bellingham completed the top three, winning the Bronze Boot with seven goals and one assist.

  • Rodri Pau Cubarsi Unai SimonGetty

    Simon, Cubarsi among award winners

    Spain’s success was reflected throughout the individual awards, with Unai Simon named the tournament’s best goalkeeper and presented with the adidas Golden Glove.

    Pau Cubarsi, meanwhile, received the Young Player Award. The honor is available to players born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, with the winner selected by FIFA’s Technical Study Group.

    The Netherlands completed the list of winners by claiming the FIFA Fair Play Trophy, awarded to the team that finished first in the tournament’s fair play standings.

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  • Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    A major win for FIFA

    The expanded 48-team World Cup also delivered historic attendance figures for FIFA. A total of 6,810,996 fans attended the tournament’s 104 matches, producing an average crowd of 65,490.

    FIFA reported that stadiums were filled to 99.7 percent of available capacity across the competition, underlining the enormous demand for the first World Cup staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.