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Roberto Martinez claims Cristiano Ronaldo has 'reacted as a captain' to World Cup criticism & insists 'numbers support' Portugal captain staying in starting XI
Martinez dismisses squad disharmony claims
The Seleccao entered the tournament as one of the favourites but have faced intense pressure after a sluggish 1-1 opening draw against DR Congo. This underwhelming result triggered a heavy social media storm, fuelled when midfielder Joao Neves remarked that Ronaldo was "just another player, here to help", sparking online trolling after being taken entirely out of context. However, the manager has moved swiftly to quell any rumours of internal friction before their upcoming trip to Texas.
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Manager praises veteran leader
Martinez is adamant that Ronaldo remains the ideal spearhead for the national team's offensive line during this tournament cycle.
He said: "We're more united, we're stronger. We're playing a World Cup, of course there's a lot of noise, a lot of tension, it's part of the game. Our focus is on the team. We're more united than before we arrived.
"There's no tension. He's an example, as a captain. And he's reacted as a captain, with a lot of experience. He wants to contribute, and he's a role model for our team. He opens up spaces with his movements. The numbers support him.
"He's probably the biggest example of how to recover, how to train. But that doesn't take away the feeling of frustration we all have, as a team."
Cancelo demands immediate response
Although the iconic centre-forward netted five times during Portugal's qualification campaign, he has failed to score in his last ten major tournament appearances. The squad are fully aware that offensive improvements are required, with senior players demanding an immediate response on the pitch to rescue their campaign.
Full-back Joao Cancelo added: "We didn't create chances, and that isn't normal in a team like ours. We have high-quality players, among the best in the world, and we have to show that on the pitch. Tomorrow, only winning counts. We don't have any margin for error."
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Must-win fixture awaits
Portugal travel to the Houston Stadium on Tuesday knowing they have no room for error against an Uzbekistan side that suffered a 3-1 defeat to Colombia. The European heavyweights enter the match undefeated in their last six outings, but they desperately need a victory to ignite their World Cup campaign and avoid nervy final group game against Colombia.