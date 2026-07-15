Robert Lewandowski opens up on his free transfer to Mbekezeli Mbokazi's Chicago Fire - 'I couldn’t imagine myself in a different club besides Barcelona'

The veteran goal-machine has enjoyed a storied career at the pinnacle of the European game, winning every major trophy available with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona.

However, after his time at the Camp Nou came to an end, the 37-year-old felt the time was right to move his family away from the continent while maintaining his loyalty to the Catalan giants.

Explaining the emotional weight behind the decision, Lewandowski said: "On one side, that was a difficult decision for me, for my family, to move outside Europe.

"But on the other side, we knew that we wanted to stay in a different club in Europe because that’s what we did in Barcelona, and I couldn’t imagine myself in a different club besides Barcelona.

"So that’s why we knew that the next step would be outside of Europe."