Robert Lewandowski opens up on his free transfer to Mbekezeli Mbokazi's Chicago Fire - 'I couldn’t imagine myself in a different club besides Barcelona'
- Getty
Why the Polish icon chose MLS
The veteran goal-machine has enjoyed a storied career at the pinnacle of the European game, winning every major trophy available with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona.
However, after his time at the Camp Nou came to an end, the 37-year-old felt the time was right to move his family away from the continent while maintaining his loyalty to the Catalan giants.
Explaining the emotional weight behind the decision, Lewandowski said: "On one side, that was a difficult decision for me, for my family, to move outside Europe.
"But on the other side, we knew that we wanted to stay in a different club in Europe because that’s what we did in Barcelona, and I couldn’t imagine myself in a different club besides Barcelona.
"So that’s why we knew that the next step would be outside of Europe."
- Chicago Fire FC
Early life in the Windy City
Lewandowski has already integrated into the squad and completed his first training sessions under head coach Gregg Berhalter.
The Pole joins a roster that includes South African duo Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Puso Dithejane, and he was quick to praise the environment and the personalities within the Chicago locker room after his arrival.
"From day one, my teammates greeted me nicely and immediately established contact, so I am open. I will be happy to answer questions, and I will also ask them myself, because I know that I will need help.
"So from the first hours of the morning, I greeted each player and talked with them for a while.
"So, it seems that they are nice guys who also want to go forward and develop themselves," the striker revealed when discussing his new peers.
- Getty
Working with Gregg Berhalter
A key factor in the move was the vision presented by former USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter, who convinced Lewandowski that Chicago Fire is a club on the rise.
While the Polish international is focused on adding more silverware to his cabinet, he also emphasised the importance of the entertainment factor for the American fans who have long anticipated his arrival in the league.
Discussing his conversations with the coaching staff, Lewandowski noted: "In the end, the title is one thing, but how we’re going to play for the fans will be very interesting.
"It's not only about winning, but scoring goals and doing an amazing job on the pitch."
"What I see is the club is going in a really good way. The coaching staff is working hard to be successful, and I hope I can help them.
"If we are winning games, that is the first step. If we are winning, that is the second step. And I hope that altogether, that will be the perfect path, and we can sit next time and speak about what we did and what we still can do," the 37-year-old concluded.
Impact on Mbokazi development
Despite his age, Lewandowski remains hungry for success and believes that the Fire are building something sustainable.
He is eager to play a mentorship role for the younger players in the squad while pushing the team toward the top of the MLS standings, viewing this chapter as a continuation of his winning legacy rather than a retirement tour.
For Mbokazi, assuming he sees out the season with Chicago, it will be an incredible opportunity to learn from facing a true icon of the game in training every day, something that can only enhance his development and his burgeoning reputation as one of the finest defensive prospects in the game.
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