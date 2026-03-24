RMC - Mbappé 'furious' with Real Madrid's medical staff: they allegedly examined the wrong knee. He said: 'A lot of falsehoods have been told'

Kylian Mbappé is at the centre of a rather unusual controversy linking Paris and Madrid: having come on as a substitute for Valverde in the derby against Atlético and put in a decidedly lacklustre performance, the former PSG star has come in for a fair share of criticism. “It was like playing with nine men, without Valverde and without Mbappé”, “He vanished”, “He was just wandering around the pitch”, are some of the headlines in Chiringuito, AS and Marca.

However, his performance on the pitch is only part of the issue. RMC Sport has come out with a story that is sure to spark debate. According to the French broadcaster, Mbappé is reportedly furious with Real’s medical staff over a glaring error in the assessment of his knee injury.