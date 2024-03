The Buccaneers sweated to a narrow victory over Rise and Shine and edged closer to a Caf Champions League spot.

Orlando Pirates struggled upfront as they managed a slender 1-0 win over Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

But they would go back to Gauteng happy to claim maximum points and go closer to Cape Town City and SuperSport United, their nearest challengers for a top-two spot.

GOAL brings you raw quotes from Pirates coach Jose Riveiro as he defends his charges for not being sharp in front of goal.