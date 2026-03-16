Igor Tudor took charge of Tottenham around a month ago, but the turnaround has never materialised; indeed, reports are emerging from England in the last few hours of a further managerial change for the Spurs. Three defeats out of three in the league against Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace, and a heavy 5-2 defeat in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atlético Madrid.

A funny incident in the pre-match build-up: confused by his bald head, Tudor greeted Allan Dixon (a member of the Tottenham staff) thinking he was Liverpool manager Arne Slot, whom he later spotted.

Tudor went into today’s tricky clash at Anfield against Liverpool with his back against the wall. It was a difficult match for Vicario and his teammates, who fell behind after just 18 minutes. A fifth consecutive defeat for the former Juventus manager seemed imminent, but at the death in stoppage time came their first league point – though it does not, however, lift Tottenham out of the relegation zone.