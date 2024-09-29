Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates clash.

Richards Bay host Orlando Pirates in a challenging encounter at the King Zwelithini Stadium. Having played three games this season, Richards Bay sits 8th on the log with a mixed bag of results—a win, a draw, and a loss. Coach Brandon Truter and his team will be aiming for consistency and looking to capitalise on their home advantage.

On the other hand, Jose Riveiro and Pirates have started their campaign strongly, collecting maximum points from their two games. The Buccaneers are full of confidence and have assembled one of the top squads in the league. They're finding the back of the net with ease and have built solid defensive foundations.

With Pirates in good form, all eyes will be on how the Natal Rich Boys respond. This promises to be an intriguing encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between The Natal Rich Boys and Bucs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.