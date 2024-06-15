Lwandile Mabuya, Richards Bay & Kamogelo Pheeane, University of Pretoria, June 2024BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Richards Bay collect important point and University of Pretoria's hopes of securing PSL promotion dented

Premier Soccer LeagueRichards BayUniversity of PretoriaBaroka FCVusumuzi Vilakazi

The Natal Rich Boys secured crucial point after sharing the spoils with Amatuks in Pretoria.

  • Richard Bay & AmaTuks share the spoils
  • They are tied on five points on the table
  • Bay will play against Baroka in the last match
