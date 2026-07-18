Orlando Pirates have continued their proactive recruitment strategy by securing the services of Sbangani Zulu from Richards Bay.

The young defender, who has been a standout performer in the Premier Soccer League, caught the eye of the Buccaneers' scouting department following a string of dominant displays in the heart of the Natal Rich Boyz' backline.

For Ronnie Gabriel, the transfer represents a bittersweet moment as he loses a key player while celebrating the club's role as a springboard for elite talent.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Gabriel emphasised that the club’s internal structures are designed specifically to prepare players for the pressure of South African football's biggest domestic platforms.

He explained the club's philosophy to the media, stating, "The club itself creates a platform for players to become the best they can.

"They’ve got systems in place to develop these youngsters and give them the opportunities to be seen by the so-called bigger clubs.

"It is a source of pride for us to see them moving on to such prestigious environments."







