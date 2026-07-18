Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel opens up on selling highly-rated defender Sbangani Zulu to Orlando Pirates - 'We want him to take his football to higher heights'
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Developing talent for the biggest stage
Orlando Pirates have continued their proactive recruitment strategy by securing the services of Sbangani Zulu from Richards Bay.
The young defender, who has been a standout performer in the Premier Soccer League, caught the eye of the Buccaneers' scouting department following a string of dominant displays in the heart of the Natal Rich Boyz' backline.
For Ronnie Gabriel, the transfer represents a bittersweet moment as he loses a key player while celebrating the club's role as a springboard for elite talent.
Speaking to iDiski Times, Gabriel emphasised that the club’s internal structures are designed specifically to prepare players for the pressure of South African football's biggest domestic platforms.
He explained the club's philosophy to the media, stating, "The club itself creates a platform for players to become the best they can.
"They’ve got systems in place to develop these youngsters and give them the opportunities to be seen by the so-called bigger clubs.
"It is a source of pride for us to see them moving on to such prestigious environments."
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Consistency in the youth development pathway
The transfer of Zulu is not an isolated incident but rather part of a growing trend that sees Richards Bay functioning as a vital talent hub for Pirates.
Following in the footsteps of Yanela Mbuthuma and Nkosikhona Ndaba, who both made the journey to the Buccaneers last year, Zulu is the latest graduate of the Natal Rich Boyz’ system to catch the eye of the technical team at Mayfair.
This consistency highlights the effectiveness of the club's integration between its youth ranks and the first team.
Gabriel was quick to point out that their success in the market is a direct result of following the national football blueprint.
"The club is delivering in terms of the blueprint of the league itself, whereby 90% of the players featuring in the PSL team come from our DDC structure.
"So, it tells you that we are in accordance with the PSL blueprint in terms of promoting players from the DDC structures.
"The coaching is of a good level whereby the players are fitting in easily to the PSL set-up," Gabriel noted during his assessment.
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A fitting farewell for outstanding servant
Zulu’s rise to prominence has been rapid and impressive, especially considering his journey from Royal AM to Richards Bay after his former club faced expulsion from the league.
Since joining the Natal Rich Boyz in April last year, the centre-back has matured into one of the most reliable defenders in the top flight.
His presence was instrumental in the club maintaining its status and competing against the league’s established powers, prompting Pirates to act quickly to secure his signature for head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
Reflecting on Zulu’s contributions to the squad, Gabriel offered high praise for the player's application and work ethic during his time at the club.
"As for Sbangani Zulu, he has been outstanding for the season.
"He has done well for the club, and we wish him all the best. We want him to take his football to higher heights in the Pirates set-up.
"He has earned this opportunity through hard work and consistency, and we have no doubt he will succeed at the highest level," the coach added with confidence.
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Pirates continue their squad revolution
The acquisition of Zulu marks another piece in the puzzle for Pirates as they look to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for domestic supremacy.
By targeting the best young talent in the league, the Buccaneers are building a squad with significantly high potential and resale value.
For Richards Bay, the task now shifts to identifying the next prospect from their DDC structure to fill the void left by their departing star, ensuring their production line remains one of the most fruitful in the country.
While losing a defender of Zulu's quality is a blow to the Richards Bay starting XI, the financial and reputational rewards of the deal allow the club to continue its growth.
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