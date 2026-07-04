Richards Bay appoints Ronnie Gabriel as new head coach to lead the Natal Rich Boyz into the 2026/27 PSL season

Richards Bay has confirmed the appointment of Ronnie Gabriel as the club’s new head coach for the upcoming season, with the deal including an option to renew based on performance.

Gabriel will not be alone in the dugout, however, as he will be assisted by Siboniso Gumede.

By handing Gabriel the solo responsibility of leading the first team, the club hierarchy is banking on continuity and his intimate knowledge of the squad to drive them forward in the PSL.



