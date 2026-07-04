Richards Bay appoints Ronnie Gabriel as new head coach to lead the Natal Rich Boyz into the 2026/27 PSL season
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A new era for the Natal Rich Boyz
Richards Bay has confirmed the appointment of Ronnie Gabriel as the club’s new head coach for the upcoming season, with the deal including an option to renew based on performance.
Gabriel will not be alone in the dugout, however, as he will be assisted by Siboniso Gumede.
By handing Gabriel the solo responsibility of leading the first team, the club hierarchy is banking on continuity and his intimate knowledge of the squad to drive them forward in the PSL.
Official statement
The club believes Gabriel's experience within the setup makes him the ideal candidate to lead the team into the new season.
"It marks Gabriel’s first appointment as a head coach in the Betway Premiership," the statement explained.
"He is no stranger to the club, having previously served as an assistant coach under Pitso Dladla, Vusumuzi Vilakazi, Kaitano Tembo, and Brandon Truter.
'Richards Bay were left searching for a new head coach after Papi Zothwane, one of the co-coaches, departed at the end of last season to join Sekhukhune United as an assistant.
"With Zothwane, who spent almost two seasons at the club, moving on, Richards Bay have turned to Gabriel to lead the side into the 2026/27 campaign."
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Familiar face in the hot seat
"Gabriel is in his second spell with the club, having also served as assistant coach under Dladla when Richards Bay secured promotion to the PSL in the 2021/22 season," the statement continued.
"He later formed part of a coaching trio alongside Zothwane and Gumede, guiding the club to a first-ever top-eight finish in the 2024/25 season.
"The trio remained in charge last season as Richards Bay finished 11th in the Betway Premiership."
Transfer business and squad depth
The club wrapped up its statement by outlining the restructuring taking place at the KZN outfit.
"Ahead of the new campaign, Richards Bay have already lost Sbangani Zulu to Orlando Pirates but have strengthened their squad with the signing of centre-back Thamsanqa Ndelu from Mkhambathi.
"And have also secured the services of left-back Siphamandla Gwele from lower-division side Ravens FC."
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