Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Lebone Seema, Orlando Pirates, Lundi Mahala, Richards Bay, April 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Richards Bay 2-2 Orlando Pirates: 'I'll never understand the decision behind letting proven goalscorer Tshegofatso Mabasa go and trusting Yanela Mbuthuma! To be honest, Sipho Chaine has never been tested; bottling the title as always; all Mamelodi Sundowns had to do was wait for you to give them the league!'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
O. Appollis
T. Gumede
T. Mabasa
Y. Mbuthuma
S. Chaine
L. Zikhali
P. Zothwane
L. Seema

Abdelsalam Ouaddou’s charges came into the clash looking to keep the winning run alive, but a red-hot 24-year-old winger who clearly has the Soweto teams figured out, alongside Papi Zothwane, flipped the script, shutting down the Buccaneers’ push to climb to the summit in the absence of the Tshwane giants, who are in pursuit of the CAF Champions League, as the spoils were shared on Friday night.

Richards Bay FC dug deep and went toe-to-toe with Orlando Pirates, holding the Buccaneers in a high-tempo Premier Soccer League showdown at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex. 

The Natal Rich Boys struck early, with Thulani Gumede firing them ahead in the 10th minute to rattle Pirates and lay down a marker, heading into the break with the advantage over the title-chasing visitors. 

The second half burst into life as Oswin Appollis hauled the Sea Robbers level, but the hosts hit back through Lindokuhle Zikhali after Sipho Chaine was beaten, restoring their lead and keeping Pirates on the ropes. 

Just when it looked like the points were slipping away, the Mayfair outfit snatched a late lifeline, with Lebone Seema popping up in the dying minutes to make it 2-2 and rescue a dramatic draw.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the fans' reaction.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Mabasa better than Mbuthuma

    I will never understand the decision behind letting proven goalscorer [Tshegofatso] Mabasa go and trust a novice like [Yanela] Mbuthuma 🤦🏽 - Thembisile Hani

    • Advertisement
  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, May 2025Backpage

    The league is gone

    Just forget the league is gone, gone, gone, gone. - Sfiso

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Chaine has never been tested

    They were busy counting clean sheets; to be honest, Sipho Chaine has never been tested. Those clean sheets are not because he's a good keeper, but because teams like Chiefs never had a shot at goal - Bennet Mandla

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners and Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Bottling the league as always

    Pirates bottling the league as always 🔥  All Sundowns had to do was wait for you to give them the league! 😂😂 - OpenUpDiPum

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Appollis with errors

    Appollis with schoolboy errors, mxm, at this level, on such an important game, aai our players mara - Siya Dayimani