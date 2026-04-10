Richards Bay 2-2 Orlando Pirates: 'I'll never understand the decision behind letting proven goalscorer Tshegofatso Mabasa go and trusting Yanela Mbuthuma! To be honest, Sipho Chaine has never been tested; bottling the title as always; all Mamelodi Sundowns had to do was wait for you to give them the league!'

Richards Bay FC dug deep and went toe-to-toe with Orlando Pirates, holding the Buccaneers in a high-tempo Premier Soccer League showdown at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex.

The Natal Rich Boys struck early, with Thulani Gumede firing them ahead in the 10th minute to rattle Pirates and lay down a marker, heading into the break with the advantage over the title-chasing visitors.

The second half burst into life as Oswin Appollis hauled the Sea Robbers level, but the hosts hit back through Lindokuhle Zikhali after Sipho Chaine was beaten, restoring their lead and keeping Pirates on the ropes.

Just when it looked like the points were slipping away, the Mayfair outfit snatched a late lifeline, with Lebone Seema popping up in the dying minutes to make it 2-2 and rescue a dramatic draw.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the fans' reaction.