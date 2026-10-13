Richards Bay 1-4 Mamelodi Sundowns: Cardoso ball dishing goals for fun; we will relegate them for scoring first; even when haters are mocking you Yellow Nation is here

Mamelodi Sundowns asserted their domestic authority with a comprehensive 4-1 dismantling of Richards Bay FC at the Princess Magogo Stadium. Following a tactical reshuffle by head coach Miguel Cardoso, who introduced four fresh faces to the starting eleven, the Brazilians looked revitalised. Siyanda Ndlovu, Iqraam Rayners, Cassius Mailula, and Fawaaz Basadien were all drafted into the side to provide extra energy and technical quality across the pitch.

The visitors dictated the tempo from the opening whistle, though they were given an early scare when Nqaba Xulu found the net for the hosts. Fortunately for Sundowns, the officials ruled the header out for offside, despite replays suggesting the decision was incorrect, providing more grist to the mill for VAR implementation..









This reprieve allowed Cardoso’s men to settle into their rhythm, and they eventually broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Tashreeq Matthews finished off a slick passing sequence.

However, the Natal Rich Boyz refused to lie down and struck back almost immediately through Lwandile Mabuya. After Ronwen Williams had parried an initial effort, Mabuya was the sharpest to react to the loose ball, slotting home a rebound that momentarily stunned the travelling supporters.









The movement and link-up play between Matthews and Rayners proved to be the decisive factor throughout the contest. As the first half drew to a close, it was evident that the tactical changes implemented by the technical team were paying dividends as Rayners restored Sundowns lead on 35 minutes with a header. The Gauteng giants headed into the tunnel with a deserved lead, having controlled nearly every statistical metric while weathering the counter-attacking threats posed by their opponents in the final third.

Sundowns effectively killed the game as a contest early in the second period when Rayners secured his brace. The goal was initially clouded in controversy as the assistant referee flagged for offside, but referee Moreki Lekwape took charge of the situation and overruled his colleague to award the strike. This decision knocked the wind out of the Richards Bay sails, leaving the hosts with a mountainous task to get back into the game.









With a two-goal cushion established, the visitors began to play with even more freedom and flair. Teboho Mokoena, who acted as the creative hub in the middle of the park, provided a moment of individual brilliance to set up the fourth goal.









Richards Bay attempted to salvage some pride in the final quarter of the match, but they were met by a disciplined and well-organised defensive unit. The Brazilians displayed great maturity in their game management, circulating the ball with precision and forcing their opponents to chase shadows. This tactical discipline ensured that Ronwen Williams remained largely untroubled for the remainder of the evening as the clock ticked down toward the final whistle.



