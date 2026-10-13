Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Richards Bay 1-4 Mamelodi Sundowns: Cardoso ball dishing goals for fun; we will relegate them for scoring first; even when haters are mocking you Yellow Nation is here

Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
B. Leon
I. Rayners
A. Modiba
T. Mokoena
S. Ndlovu
G. Kekana
G. Kekana
T. Matthews
M. Allende
Richards Bay
Wiliete Benguela vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Wiliete Benguela
CAF Champions League Qualification

Despite some dodgy officiating Natal Rich Boyz and The Brazilians served up some great football that saw the Pretoria club emerge with another win to keep their spot at the summit of the PSL table intact.

Mamelodi Sundowns asserted their domestic authority with a comprehensive 4-1 dismantling of Richards Bay FC at the Princess Magogo Stadium. Following a tactical reshuffle by head coach Miguel Cardoso, who introduced four fresh faces to the starting eleven, the Brazilians looked revitalised. Siyanda Ndlovu, Iqraam Rayners, Cassius Mailula, and Fawaaz Basadien were all drafted into the side to provide extra energy and technical quality across the pitch.

The visitors dictated the tempo from the opening whistle, though they were given an early scare when Nqaba Xulu found the net for the hosts. Fortunately for Sundowns, the officials ruled the header out for offside, despite replays suggesting the decision was incorrect, providing more grist to the mill for VAR implementation..



This reprieve allowed Cardoso’s men to settle into their rhythm, and they eventually broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Tashreeq Matthews finished off a slick passing sequence.

However, the Natal Rich Boyz refused to lie down and struck back almost immediately through Lwandile Mabuya. After Ronwen Williams had parried an initial effort, Mabuya was the sharpest to react to the loose ball, slotting home a rebound that momentarily stunned the travelling supporters.



The movement and link-up play between Matthews and Rayners proved to be the decisive factor throughout the contest. As the first half drew to a close, it was evident that the tactical changes implemented by the technical team were paying dividends as Rayners restored Sundowns lead on 35 minutes with a header. The Gauteng giants headed into the tunnel with a deserved lead, having controlled nearly every statistical metric while weathering the counter-attacking threats posed by their opponents in the final third.

Sundowns effectively killed the game as a contest early in the second period when Rayners secured his brace. The goal was initially clouded in controversy as the assistant referee flagged for offside, but referee Moreki Lekwape took charge of the situation and overruled his colleague to award the strike. This decision knocked the wind out of the Richards Bay sails, leaving the hosts with a mountainous task to get back into the game.



With a two-goal cushion established, the visitors began to play with even more freedom and flair. Teboho Mokoena, who acted as the creative hub in the middle of the park, provided a moment of individual brilliance to set up the fourth goal.



Richards Bay attempted to salvage some pride in the final quarter of the match, but they were met by a disciplined and well-organised defensive unit. The Brazilians displayed great maturity in their game management, circulating the ball with precision and forcing their opponents to chase shadows. This tactical discipline ensured that Ronwen Williams remained largely untroubled for the remainder of the evening as the clock ticked down toward the final whistle.


  • Mamelodi Sundowns MTN8 winnersBackpagepix

    Too big

    Sundowns is too big to be playing with us - Makuya Alusani


  • PSL Referee Moreki LekwapeBackpagepix

    Poor officials again

    Our officials are weak linesman denied Richardsbay a goal then tried to rectify that mistake by saying Sundowns scored an offside goal 😂😂😂😂 - born a Dawana

  • Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners and Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Rayners banging them in for Jayden

    Keep your head up,Rayners! 🎯 We see hunger & we know the lethal gear is coming. It’s been incredibly tough season after losing Jayden, but Yellow Nation is behind you every step of the way even when haters are mocking you. Many goals are coming soon—keep pushing!👆💛 - Yellowman


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • Lindokuhle Zikhali Richards BayBackpagepix

    Richards Bay going down

    Sundowns want to make sure this team is relegated, just because they scored first 🤣🤣🤣 - Wonderjnrr


  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Cardoso ball

    Cardoso ball dishing goals for fun 🙌🏽😭🔥🔥 - Surpiiëy 👆🏼💛🌟🌟

Next matches
WIB

WIB

CAF Champions League Qualification

18 Oct 2026

SFC

SFC