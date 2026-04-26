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Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Richards Bay 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Miguel has gone to his default settings; Monnapule Saleng is not ready to play for us – quick feet but offers nothing! Cardoso should win CAF Champions League and go; he is poor in PSL'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City
M. Cardoso
M. Saleng

The Premier Soccer League title has taken an interesting turn with the leading sides dropping points. Earlier, Orlando Pirates were held to a 1-1 draw by Kaizer Chiefs in a Soweto Derby showdown. Masandawana, thereafter, failed to take advantage to go to the top, but they have a game in hand that they can win and return to the summit of the PSL table.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay shared points after a 0-0 draw in a Premier Soccer League game at uMhlathuze Sports Complex.

Coach Miguel Cardoso had to make a change in the 20th minute when Arthur Sales looked to have picked up an injury, and he was replaced by Monnapule Saleng.

On a number of occasions, Ronwen Williams saved the Tshwane giants from going down as he denied Natal Rich Boys very clear chances.

Meanwhile, Downs have now dropped points from two straight games after the Pretoria heavyweights were initially held to a 1-1 draw by Stellenbosch.

Orlando Pirates remain at the top of the PSL table with 59 points, and Sundowns are second with 58. After the goalless draw, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.


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  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Back to default settings?

    Cardoso going back to his plumbing ways? Because how do you play Mothiba before Shalulile? - Le Dawana_YNWA!!

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  • Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    Saleng not ready?

    The Mokoena & Adams combination was COOKING!!! But Cardoso decided to kill it. Saleng is not ready to play for MSFC; besides quick feet, he offers us nothing - "Yooh! Chommy"

  • Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Orlando Pirates

    I am happy…

    Damn! Pirates dropped points, and you guys had the opportunity to go on top, and you decided to drop points as well? Pirates have slightly easier fixtures than you...but hey, I can't complain. Happy that you dropped points - SS Kokome

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  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Giving Pirates the title?

    You guys must tell us if you don't want to win the league and stop raising our hopes and raising our blood pressure! This was a very, very poor performance! Two draws in a row, we are literally giving the league to Pirates on a silver platter - Tsepo

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Can Downs go trophyless?

    Sundowns might end up trophyless this season - Madue

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Win CAF Champions League and go

    Cardoso must win the Champions League and then leave my club. He’s been very poor in the league - Gymbro

  • Yanela Mbutuma and Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs favour

    Kaizer Chiefs has tried to do you guys a favour, but you're still busy playing draws against Richards Bay - MOTHABENE S