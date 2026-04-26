Richards Bay 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Miguel has gone to his default settings; Monnapule Saleng is not ready to play for us – quick feet but offers nothing! Cardoso should win CAF Champions League and go; he is poor in PSL'

Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay shared points after a 0-0 draw in a Premier Soccer League game at uMhlathuze Sports Complex.

Coach Miguel Cardoso had to make a change in the 20th minute when Arthur Sales looked to have picked up an injury, and he was replaced by Monnapule Saleng.

On a number of occasions, Ronwen Williams saved the Tshwane giants from going down as he denied Natal Rich Boys very clear chances.

Meanwhile, Downs have now dropped points from two straight games after the Pretoria heavyweights were initially held to a 1-1 draw by Stellenbosch.

Orlando Pirates remain at the top of the PSL table with 59 points, and Sundowns are second with 58. After the goalless draw, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.





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