Ricardo Goss shields Hugo Broos from criticism after Bafana Bafana's defeat against Mexico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener: 'It's just unfortunate that we aren't realistic enough as South Africa'

The fallout from the 2-0 defeat in Mexico City has been swift, with supporters and pundits alike questioning Hugo Broos’ setup.

However, Ricardo Goss believes the backlash is disproportionate to the reality of the situation, urging fans to look at the progress made under the veteran coach’s tenure over the last four years.

"It's just unfortunate that we aren't realistic enough as South Africa," Goss said as per SABC Sport.

"I'm not saying we shouldn't go try and win games, but I think it's unfair on the coach.

"If you look at his stay with the national team, I think that has been phenomenal, and it's something we haven't had for a while," Goss told the media at the team's base camp in Pachuca.