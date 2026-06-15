Ricardo Goss shields Hugo Broos from criticism after Bafana Bafana's defeat against Mexico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener: 'It's just unfortunate that we aren't realistic enough as South Africa'
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Defending the coach against 'unrealistic' expectations
The fallout from the 2-0 defeat in Mexico City has been swift, with supporters and pundits alike questioning Hugo Broos’ setup.
However, Ricardo Goss believes the backlash is disproportionate to the reality of the situation, urging fans to look at the progress made under the veteran coach’s tenure over the last four years.
"It's just unfortunate that we aren't realistic enough as South Africa," Goss said as per SABC Sport.
"I'm not saying we shouldn't go try and win games, but I think it's unfair on the coach.
"If you look at his stay with the national team, I think that has been phenomenal, and it's something we haven't had for a while," Goss told the media at the team's base camp in Pachuca.
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Broos as the father figure of Bafana
Despite the high-pressure environment of a World Cup, Goss revealed that the relationship between the squad and the 72-year-old manager remains incredibly strong.
While Broos has been animated and demanding on the training pitch following the Mexico setback, the players view his tough love as a necessary part of their growth on the global stage.
"We know that he will come at us, but we know that after the session, he'll go back to being our father and make jokes with us.
"We still love him, and we're going to play for him," Goss explained, highlighting the unity within the camp as they look to bounce back from the opening-day disappointment.
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Building from the back under pressure
In addition to the coaching staff, captain Ronwen Williams has also faced scrutiny regarding the team's insistence on playing out from the defense.
Goss, however, backed his fellow goalkeeper and the tactical philosophy that has become a hallmark of this Bafana Bafana side under the current regime.
The goalkeeper maintained that building from the back has always been part of their identity.
Despite the errors that occurred under the intense Mexican press at the Azteca, the squad remains committed to the style of play that successfully navigated them through the qualification process and into the tournament finals.
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Focus shifts to crucial Czechia encounter
With the Mexico game now in the rearview mirror, South Africa must quickly regroup as they travel to Atlanta for their second Group A fixture.
The match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Czechia has effectively become a must-win if Bafana Bafana are to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.
The squad is scheduled to fly to the USA tomorrow to finalize their preparations.
After being shut out by El Tri, the pressure will be on the attacking department to find their clinical edge while the defense aims to provide a more stable platform against European opposition on Thursday.