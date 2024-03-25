Ria Ledwaba and Danny JordaanBackpage
Seth Willis

Ria Ledwaba vs Danny Jordaan: Ex-Safa vice president adamant 'Fifa MUST save our football'

South AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueAlgeria vs South AfricaAlgeriaFriendlies

The ex-administrator argues the current head has defaulted and it is only the World Football Organising Body that can rectify the claimed anomalies.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ledwaba has been actively critisising Safa leadership
  • She feels changes are needed
  • Former administrator makes a call to Fifa

Editors' Picks