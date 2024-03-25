Ria Ledwaba vs Danny Jordaan: Ex-Safa vice president adamant 'Fifa MUST save our football'

BackpageSeth WillisRia Ledwaba vs Danny Jordaan: Ex-Safa vice president adamant 'Fifa MUST save our football'South AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueAlgeria vs South AfricaAlgeriaFriendliesThe ex-administrator argues the current head has defaulted and it is only the World Football Organising Body that can rectify the claimed anomalies.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLedwaba has been actively critisising Safa leadershipShe feels changes are neededFormer administrator makes a call to Fifa