Rhulani Mokwena to the rescue! Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro set to sign for Libyan giants Al Ittihad Tripoli
- Al Ittihad
Mokwena eyes familiar face for Libyan project
In what is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing transfer stories of the window, former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro is in advanced discussions over a move to Libyan giants Al Ittihad Tripoli, as reported by iDiski Times.
The move would see the Brazilian reunited with former Sundowns mentor, Rhulani Mokwena, as the coach continues to overhaul his squad in Tripoli.
Costa finds himself as a free agent following a challenging stint in Spain with second-division side Cultural Leonesa.
After the club’s relegation from LaLiga 2, the forward’s short-term contract reached its conclusion, making him one of the most sought-after attackers currently on the market for African and Middle East teams.
- Backpage
A proven track record under Rhulani
The 27-year-old’s stock remains high on the continent due to his incredible productivity during his time in the Premier Soccer League.
During his two-season stay with the Brazilians, Ribeiro was a statistical phenomenon, directly contributing to 60 goals in 88 games. It is this clinical edge that Mokwena is desperate to add to his new side.
Mokwena, who has already secured the signatures of high-profile names such as Thembinkosi Lorch and Stephane Aziz Ki, views Costa as the final piece of his attacking jigsaw.
The forward is already intimately familiar with Mokwena’s demanding pressing system and complex attacking philosophy, which should allow for a seamless transition into the Al Ittihad starting XI.
- AFP
Competition for the Brazilian's signature
Despite the strong link to Tripoli, Al Ittihad have had to face stiff competition to get this deal over the line.
Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis were previously considered the frontrunners for Costa's signature, but their interest appears to have cooled as the Libyan's ramped up their pursuit with a more lucrative contract offer.
However, the deal is not without its complications.
There are lingering concerns regarding an unresolved legal dispute between Costa and his former employers, Mamelodi Sundowns.
The player terminated his contract with the South African champions and subsequently referred the matter to the FIFA Tribunal at the end of last season, a case that remains ongoing.
- Al-Ittihad
Building an African superpower in Tripoli
The potential arrival of Ribeiro signals the massive ambition currently driving Al Ittihad Tripoli.
By backing Mokwena in the transfer market, the club is making a clear statement of intent to dominate both the Libyan domestic scene and the CAF Champions League in the coming campaigns.
During the 2025/26 season in Spain, Ribeiro featured 30 times for Cultural Leonesa, managing five goals and two assists.
While his European adventure ended in disappointment with relegation, a return to the African continent under a coach who understands his game perfectly could be exactly what is needed to reignite his career.