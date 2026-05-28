Rhulani Mokwena to the rescue! Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro set to sign for Libyan giants Al Ittihad Tripoli

In what is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing transfer stories of the window, former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro is in advanced discussions over a move to Libyan giants Al Ittihad Tripoli, as reported by iDiski Times.

The move would see the Brazilian reunited with former Sundowns mentor, Rhulani Mokwena, as the coach continues to overhaul his squad in Tripoli.

Costa finds himself as a free agent following a challenging stint in Spain with second-division side Cultural Leonesa.

After the club’s relegation from LaLiga 2, the forward’s short-term contract reached its conclusion, making him one of the most sought-after attackers currently on the market for African and Middle East teams.