الصفحة الرسيمة لبيراميدز
Rhulani Mokwena to follow Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane and Pitso Mosimane example after Pyramids FC stint - 'Sometimes it's needed'
- Pyramids
Interest from the Gulf region
The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician has seen his stock rise significantly on the continental stage, leading to a flurry of interest from ambitious leagues in the Arab world. Despite the prestige and financial might of these potential suitors, Mokwena has remained steadfast in his current role while keeping an eye on his long-term professional well-being.
"I've had some interesting approaches from many, many parts of the world, actually, in the last few months, maybe. And why not? We will see how it goes. At that time, these type of leagues in Saudi, in Kuwait, in Bahrain, these type of teams have spoken, have inquired, but maybe it was not really the right time," Mokwena told Soccer Laduma during an exclusive session with the South African Football Journalists Association (SAFJA).
- Backpagepix
Following the Pitso Mosimane blueprint
In planning his future, Mokwena is looking closely at the career path of his mentor and former colleague, Pitso Mosimane.
"I'm due a very good sabbatical. Coach Pitso took a nice sabbatical and you see how fresh he is and how intense he is with the national team.
"So it's good. Sometimes it's needed," Mokwena noted, highlighting how the former Al Ahly boss recharged his batteries.
By observing Mosimane’s revitalisation, Mokwena is convinced that stepping away from the dugout is not a sign of weakness but rather a calculated investment in his future coaching efficacy and mental clarity.
- Getty
Lessons from Klopp and Zidane
Mokwena’s ambitions are not limited to the African continent, and his desire for a sabbatical is informed by the actions of some of European football’s most iconic figures. He specifically pointed to Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool and his subsequent appointment as Germany manager as a prime example of how a break can lead to a high-profile resurgence. Klopp’s ability to return to the game with his signature "heavy metal" energy served as a major inspiration for Mokwena's own plans.
"Klopp took one. Look how fresh he is with the German national team and intense," Mokwena remarked.
He also drew parallels with Zinedine Zidane, who has twice stepped away from the Real Madrid hot seat to wait for the right opportunity, eventually taking over the French national side.
"Zidane took one. Look how intense he is with the French national team. So It helps you as a coach to challenge your ideas, to stimulate and to work, to learn, to visit different people and develop yourself," he added.
- Al Ittihad
Immediate focus
For Mokwena, a sabbatical is not merely about rest; it is an opportunity for profound professional development and the evolution of his tactical philosophy. He views the time away from the daily grind of training sessions and matchday stress as a chance to travel, meet other high-level professionals, and refine his approach to the game.
The commitment to this plan suggests that Mokwena is prioritizing the quality of his next project over the immediacy of a new contract.
By allowing himself the space to breathe and learn, he aims to return to the touchline with a renewed sense of purpose and a modernized toolkit.
However, right now, his immediate focus remains on achieving domestic and continental success with Pyramids FC, which would raise his stock even higher and see even more interest in his services from the Gulf.
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