Rhulani Mokwena to follow Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane and Pitso Mosimane example after Pyramids FC stint - 'Sometimes it's needed'

The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician has seen his stock rise significantly on the continental stage, leading to a flurry of interest from ambitious leagues in the Arab world. Despite the prestige and financial might of these potential suitors, Mokwena has remained steadfast in his current role while keeping an eye on his long-term professional well-being.

"I've had some interesting approaches from many, many parts of the world, actually, in the last few months, maybe. And why not? We will see how it goes. At that time, these type of leagues in Saudi, in Kuwait, in Bahrain, these type of teams have spoken, have inquired, but maybe it was not really the right time," Mokwena told Soccer Laduma during an exclusive session with the South African Football Journalists Association (SAFJA).



