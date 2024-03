A section of Mamelodi Sundowns critics believe coach Rhulani Mokwena is overdoing things after a draw with SuperSport United.

Teboho Mokoena opened the scoring in the Tshwane Derby before Bradley Grobler scored his eighth goal in the ongoing Premier Soccer League campaign.

Some fans believe Sundowns should not be struggling to beat SuperSport after investing heavily in quality players.

However, the Swanky Boys coach Gavin Hunt has been praised for helping his team get a point against the league leaders who are now unbeaten in the 17 games this season.