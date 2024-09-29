Rhulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club register emphatic victory over Difaâ El Jadidi

Wydad on XClifton MabasaRhulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club register emphatic victory over Difaâ El JadidiSouth AfricaR. MokwenaC. MailulaWydad CasablancaBotola ProHassania Agadir vs Wydad CasablancaHassania AgadirThe Red Castle secured an important win in the Moroccan Botola Pro League on Saturday evening. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMokwena's Wydad register big winThey are joint-top of Botola Pro League tableThe Red Castle have collected seven points so farFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below