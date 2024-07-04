Rhulani Mokwena's bombshell exit from Mamelodi Sundowns leaves a huge void in the Premier Soccer League - this proves how valuable the former Orlando Pirates mentor is

Rhulani Mokwena's reign as the sole head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns might have been short-lived, but he made an indelible mark in Mzansi football.

Rhulani Mokwena's love note to Khuliso Mudau in last season's Nedbank Cup final loss to Orlando Pirates was a testament to the kind of person the former is. Mokwena asked Mudau to not give up on him and reminded the Bafana Bafana right back that he vowed to take a bullet for him.

This speaks about how prepared Mokwena is to fight for his players, which explains why he expected the same from Mudau. However, this time around, Mokwena had to take the bullet head-on when he was sacked by Masandawana in a shocking announcement that saw the young mentor depart the club after 12 years of services.

Mokwena was the gift that kept giving, whether it was in his slick dress code, jabs at his counterparts or running the rule after matches. GOAL zooms into the fabrics that made Mokwena such as darling among the Masandawana faithful.