The Brazilians were involved in a domestic assignment on Tuesday but much talk is on their continental duties.

Mamelodi Sundowns edged Sekhukhune United 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

It was another unconvincing show by Masandwana and had one of their players being booed by fans.

While this was a PSL match, Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena could not miss the opportunity to lower expectations on them in the Caf Champions League.

GOAL runs through raw quotes by Mokwena as well as what Sekhukhune coach Lehlohonolo Seema said.