Rhulani Mokwena opens up on taking the Pyramids FC head coach role - 'If you don't want pressure, you don't take these types of jobs'

Rhulani Mokwena is stepping into one of the most demanding environments in African football as he takes the reins at Pyramids FC for the 2026/27 season.

The South African coach, who previously dominated the domestic scene with Mamelodi Sundowns, is well aware that the Egyptian outfit expects nothing less than trophies and continental dominance following their recent successes in the CAF Champions League.

Speaking about the weight of expectation on his shoulders, Mokwena was candid about the requirements of managing a club of this stature.

"It's an incredible motivation.

"Of course, the pressure is there, but if you don't want the pressure, you don't take these types of jobs," Mokwena said on MSW, as reported by KickOff.



