Rhulani Mokwena opens up on taking the Pyramids FC head coach role - 'If you don't want pressure, you don't take these types of jobs'
- الصفحة الرسيمة لبيراميدز
Embracing the elite expectations
Rhulani Mokwena is stepping into one of the most demanding environments in African football as he takes the reins at Pyramids FC for the 2026/27 season.
The South African coach, who previously dominated the domestic scene with Mamelodi Sundowns, is well aware that the Egyptian outfit expects nothing less than trophies and continental dominance following their recent successes in the CAF Champions League.
Speaking about the weight of expectation on his shoulders, Mokwena was candid about the requirements of managing a club of this stature.
"It's an incredible motivation.
"Of course, the pressure is there, but if you don't want the pressure, you don't take these types of jobs," Mokwena said on MSW, as reported by KickOff.
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Building a continental powerhouse
The mission for Mokwena extends beyond merely maintaining the status quo or winning individual matches.
He has been tasked with a holistic development of the squad, ensuring that the individual players and the collective unit evolve to meet the standards of a genuine African giant.
The focus is on creating a sustainable winning culture that aligns with the club's massive financial investment and long-term sporting objectives.
Mokwena elaborated on the internal demands of his new role, highlighting the need for continuous improvement across all departments.
"It's the pressure to continue to develop the players, the pressure to continue to develop the team in a way where the team can develop into the profile of a very, very big team," he explained.
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A vision for identity and growth
Strategic discussions between Mokwena and the club's hierarchy have centred on more than just the trophy cabinet; there is a significant emphasis on the aesthetic and commercial growth of the brand.
The club wants to see a distinctive brand of football that attracts fans and builds a global audience, mirroring the successful models of other major teams worldwide.
The coach revealed that these conversations have been ongoing as they look to the future.
"We had discussions consistently with the club about how we want to try to develop the playing style to relate to the results so that we can increase the audience and the number of followers that the club has," he stated.
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Measuring success on and off the pitch
Evidence of the club's upward trajectory was visible during their recent continental exploits, which saw them reach the pinnacle of African club football at the expense of Sundowns in the 2025 final.
The massive turnout for the Champions League final served as a proof of concept for the board's vision, demonstrating that there is a significant appetite for the club's success.
Reflecting on the club's recent milestones, Mokwena noted the significance of fan engagement as a metric for growth.
"The Champions League final was a direct indication that the club is moving in a good direction because the stadium was full to capacity.
"This is what we're trying to do – to develop the club into a brand that is not only synonymous with success in terms of trophies."
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